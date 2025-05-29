Uzbekneftegaz inks landmark decarbonization deal with global energy leaders

Photo: Uzbekneftegaz

Uzbekneftegaz has signed a landmark agreement with KazMunayGas, Tatneft, and SOCAR to advance decarbonization and sustainability in the oil and gas sector. The deal marks a significant step toward regional cooperation on clean energy and climate initiatives.

