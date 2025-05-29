Iran urges Azerbaijan to extend Bilasuvar checkpoint hours for smoother operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Iran has offered Azerbaijan 24-hour operation of the Bilasuvar customs-border crossing point in order to strengthen customs cooperation, Iran's Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, Executive Director of the Customs Administration, Foroud Asgari said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a meeting with Azerbaijan's Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee, Fuad Mammadov, on the sidelines of the 10th meeting of customs heads of member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization in Tehran.

Furthermore, Asgari also noted that the number of trucks passing through the Bilasuvar and Astara customs border checkpoints by both countries could be increased.

He added that it is possible to benefit from the positive political atmosphere between the two countries to enhance economic relations.

At the meeting, Mammadov stated that Azerbaijan is interested in implementing previous agreements to develop trade between the two countries.

The Iranian Customs Administration data shows that during the last Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025), non-oil trade turnover between Iran and Azerbaijan amounted to approximately 872 thousand tons worth $712 million. Trade turnover between the two countries increased by six percent in value and 9.4 percent in weight compared to the previous year (from March 21, 2023, through March 19, 2024).

Pakistan, Türkiye, Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan are the 10 members of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

