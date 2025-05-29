Social protection critically shapes education outcomes – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Social protection plays an important role in education, as economic hardship or the need of young people to care for their family members can force them to leave education, Director General of the Labor Center of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Azer Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during an international conference on "Adaptation of Social Protection Systems in the Context of the Modern World Challenges" in Baku today.

He noted that the absence of such elements of the social support system as tuition fees, opportunities for preferential education, or unemployment insurance prevents the full development of society's potential.

"Not only education, but also social protection measures such as access to health care, support for mothers and newborns, and adequate nutrition lead to the formation of more sustainable and prosperous societies," he mentioned.

Bayramov pointed out that a healthy population forms the basis of a productive workforce.

"According to the World Health Organization, every dollar invested in maternal and child health in low- and middle-income countries brings in $9 to $20 in return. This is not only economically beneficial, but also morally important. Social protection reduces inequality and strengthens social solidarity. Inequality is not only unfair, but also ineffective," he explained.

Furthermore, Bayramov highlighted that the OIC Labor Centre is working on important initiatives aimed at instilling in the member states skills that meet the green and digital economy requirements.

"In the area of ​​social protection, we should strive for inclusiveness and focus on creating new, more efficient systems," he added.

