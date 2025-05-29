Azerbaijani MPs participate in various meetings of CIS PA (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. A meeting of the Standing Commission on Culture, Information, Tourism and Sports of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS PA) was held in a videoconference format today, a source in the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the event was attended by Polad Bulbuloghlu, a member of the Azerbaijani parliament delegation to the CIS PA - Deputy Chairman of the CIS PA Standing Commission on Culture, Information, Tourism and Sports.

The meeting chaired by Bulbuloghlu discussed new versions of the model laws “On Patronage and Charitable Activity”, “On Protection of Children from Information Harmful to Their Health and Development”, as well as the model bill “On Ensuring State Protection of Cultural Heritage Objects in Water Basins” and other bills, and adopted relevant decisions.

Then, a meeting of the CIS PA Standing Commission on Legal Issues was held in a videoconference format.

The meeting was attended by Amina Aghazade, a member of the Azerbaijani parliament delegation to the CIS PA - Deputy Chairperson of the CIS PA Standing Commission on Legal Issues.

The event included an exchange of views on the progress of work on the draft laws "On legal regulation against domestic violence", "On agreements for the provision of property for use", "On mediation agreements", and other model laws.

On the same day, a meeting of the CIS PA Standing Commission on State-Building and Local Self-Government was held in a videoconference format.

The online meeting was attended by Mubariz Gurbanli, a member of the Azerbaijani parliament delegation to the CIS PA - a member of the CIS PA Standing Commission on the Study of the Experience of State-building and Local Self-Government.

The draft laws "On the status of state capitals, cities of republican significance and district centers", "On creative industries", and other model laws were discussed, and proposals for a long-term plan for model lawmaking in the CIS for the next period were considered.

At the meeting, Gurbanli was elected Deputy Chairman of the CIS PA Standing Commission on the Study of the Experience of State-building and Local Self-Government.

