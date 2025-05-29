Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 29, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of five currencies increased, while 40 currencies depreciated compared to May 28.

As for CBI, $1 equals 586,494 rials, and one euro is 661,871 rials, while on May 28, one euro was 665,288 rials.

Currency Rial on May 29 Rial on May 28 1 US dollar USD 586,494 587,436 1 British pound GBP 789,421 793,166 1 Swiss franc CHF 708,546 709,591 1 Swedish króna SEK 60,754 60,999 1 Norwegian krone NOK 57,596 57,815 1 Danish krone DKK 88,758 89,217 1 Indian rupee INR 6,869 6,884 1 UAE Dirham AED 159,699 159,955 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,909,730 1,915,768 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 207,620 207,993 100 Japanese yen JPY 404,351 406,864 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,820 74,943 1 Omani rial OMR 1,523,655 1,525,819 1 Canadian dollar CAD 424,350 426,351 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 349,014 349,080 1 South African rand ZAR 32,639 32,773 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,007 15,056 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,336 7,319 1 Qatari riyal QAR 161,125 161,384 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,782 44,865 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 376,325 378,064 1 Saudi riyal SAR 156,398 156,650 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,559,824 1,562,330 1 Singapore dollar SGD 454,641 455,657 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 480,076 481,535 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,582 19,606 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 279 280 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 429,104 430,044 1 Libyan dinar LYD 107,409 107,800 1 Chinese yuan CNY 81,516 81,638 100 Thai baht THB 1,793,187 1,791,371 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 138,784 138,630 1,000 South Korean won KRW 426,597 426,834 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 827,213 828,542 1 euro EUR 661,871 665,288 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 114,684 114,722 1 Georgian lari GEL 214,675 214,912 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,981 34,078 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,483 8,401 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 179,122 179,373 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 344,996 345,551 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,056,104 1,057,319 1 Tajik somoni TJS 58,744 58,285 1 Turkmen manat TMT 167,233 167,422 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,131 6,176

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 803,335 rials and $1 costs 711,848 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 781,455 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,459 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 821,000–824,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 928,000–931,000 rials.

