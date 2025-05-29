Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran
  3. Business

Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 29

Business Materials 29 May 2025 10:44 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 29

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 29, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of five currencies increased, while 40 currencies depreciated compared to May 28.

As for CBI, $1 equals 586,494 rials, and one euro is 661,871 rials, while on May 28, one euro was 665,288 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 29

Rial on May 28

1 US dollar

USD

586,494

587,436

1 British pound

GBP

789,421

793,166

1 Swiss franc

CHF

708,546

709,591

1 Swedish króna

SEK

60,754

60,999

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

57,596

57,815

1 Danish krone

DKK

88,758

89,217

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,869

6,884

1 UAE Dirham

AED

159,699

159,955

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,909,730

1,915,768

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

207,620

207,993

100 Japanese yen

JPY

404,351

406,864

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,820

74,943

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,523,655

1,525,819

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

424,350

426,351

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

349,014

349,080

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,639

32,773

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,007

15,056

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,336

7,319

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

161,125

161,384

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,782

44,865

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

376,325

378,064

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

156,398

156,650

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,559,824

1,562,330

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

454,641

455,657

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

480,076

481,535

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,582

19,606

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

279

280

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

429,104

430,044

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

107,409

107,800

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

81,516

81,638

100 Thai baht

THB

1,793,187

1,791,371

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

138,784

138,630

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

426,597

426,834

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

827,213

828,542

1 euro

EUR

661,871

665,288

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

114,684

114,722

1 Georgian lari

GEL

214,675

214,912

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,981

34,078

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,483

8,401

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

179,122

179,373

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

344,996

345,551

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,056,104

1,057,319

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

58,744

58,285

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

167,233

167,422

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,131

6,176

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 803,335 rials and $1 costs 711,848 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 781,455 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,459 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 821,000–824,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 928,000–931,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more