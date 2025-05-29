Azerbaijani political analyst assesses nation's alliance with Türkiye and Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Because of their common religious, cultural, and historical roots as well as their strong and strategically important brotherly relations, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan have been able to work together in all areas of politics, diplomacy, economics, and the military, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

Garayev noted that the recent regular meetings among the countries’ leaders really show that they’re on the same page and are all in when it comes to taking their cooperation to the next level.

“The trilateral cooperation platform formed among Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan plays a vital role in ensuring regional stability and security while enhancing mutual economic and military ties. These countries support each other on international matters and operate from aligned political positions,” he said.

This strategic proximity is seen as a model of exemplary international cooperation. The recent trilateral summit in Lachin and the statements by leaders emphasized the importance of continued collaboration in politics, economy, investment, and defense.

As President Ilham Aliyev stated, 'Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan have always championed sovereignty, territorial integrity, and justice. We once again express gratitude for the political and moral support of Türkiye and Pakistan from the first days of the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020. Azerbaijan, in turn, has always stood by Türkiye and Pakistan. Today, we once again reaffirm the unity of our peoples,' he stressed.

Also, he brought attention to potential investment opportunities.

“Azerbaijan has invested over $20 billion in Türkiye’s economy and is ready to invest $2 billion in Pakistan’s economy," he said.

According to Garayev, Türkiye is spreading its wings from a regional player to a global heavyweight, casting a long shadow on the international stage that bodes well for Azerbaijan.

“Türkiye’s role in NATO and regional organizations, its reconstruction support in Karabakh, infrastructure projects, and military cooperation underscore the depth of its ties with Azerbaijan,” he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Lachin for the airport opening as a sign of high-level friendship and strategic partnership. Erdoğan had also attended the openings of the Fuzuli and Zangilan airports in Azerbaijan.

As Erdoğan stated, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan are three brotherly countries sharing common ideals based on mutual love, respect, trust, and a shared cultural environment. We are strengthening our unity and stand behind every step to turn it into a strategic partnership.

With a combined population of around 350 million and an economic strength of $1.5 trillion, we are steadily deepening the bonds between our nations. I want to emphasize that we fully support every step taken to transform our unity into a strategic partnership. The developments unfolding in our region increasingly highlight just how vital the solidarity among our countries truly is,” he emphasized.

Garayev stressed that deepening trilateral ties and expanding joint projects are essential for further strengthening the alliance.

"This bond is a powerful force. Strengthened political support, investment, and cooperation will give these countries even greater influence across the region," he said.

Regarding Pakistan, Garayev noted that the country has solidified its position as a regional power with nuclear capabilities.

“Pakistan’s support for Azerbaijan spans political, economic, and military domains. Azerbaijan has also stood by Pakistan in all matters, including during its recent conflict with India.

In return, Azerbaijan has backed Pakistan on every major issue, aligning itself with Islamabad’s stance. During the recent short-lived conflict between Pakistan and India, Azerbaijan once again reaffirmed its firm position by expressing unwavering support for Pakistan and standing by it in its just cause.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Lachin and his participation in the trilateral summit served as a clear reaffirmation of the strength of these ties. The joint actions of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan serve as a guarantee of peace and progress in the region. In his remarks, Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the historic relationship among the three countries has grown stronger through their united stances on issues such as Karabakh, Kashmir, and Northern Cyprus.

Our strength lies in our solidarity and mutual respect. This is only natural, as our brotherly nations—Türkiye and Azerbaijan—have always shown strong support for us. We were deeply moved by the enthusiasm of our citizens.” Referring again to the conflict with India, the Prime Minister’s words reflect what is also clearly evident in daily life: the brotherhood among Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan is not limited to diplomacy—it thrives among their peoples. The deep mutual affection and friendship between the citizens of these nations make an immeasurable contribution to the continued growth of their relationship," he said.

Garayev emphasized that bilateral relations among the three countries have evolved into an integrated trilateral platform.

“This model marks a new phase of mutually beneficial cooperation, strategic unity, and regional integration. The trilateral summits symbolize this vision and implement real initiatives in areas like economic development, military cooperation, and diplomatic coordination.

President Ilham Aliyev enjoys deep respect and trust from the leaders of Türkiye and Pakistan, which plays a key role in reinforcing trilateral cooperation. The strong personal relationships among the leaders reflect mutual trust and shared political will. These bonds enable the successful implementation of new regional initiatives and strategic projects.

President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership and vision continue to enhance Türkiye and Pakistan’s support for Azerbaijan. It is evident that the Azerbaijan–Türkiye–Pakistan alliance will continue to broaden its scope of collaboration. New initiatives are already being planned in critical sectors such as energy, transportation, investment, and defense. The strong brotherly ties and strategic alignment among these three nations not only contribute to regional stability and security today but will remain a driving force for peace and development in the future," the political analyst concluded.

