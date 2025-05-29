Baku Energy Week becomes prestigious platform to showcase achievements - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Baku Energy Week, which includes three major events, has become a prestigious platform to showcase achievements, Spokesperson of the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan, Jahid Mikayilov said at a press conference dedicated to Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan has always been a country that has made innovations in the energy sector.

"Just as strategic projects connecting regions in the oil and gas sector have been implemented under Azerbaijani leadership, today our country is determined to build new energy routes connecting Central Asia with Europe by creating green energy corridors. In this regard, Baku Energy Week, which includes three major events, has become an influential platform to demonstrate achievements.

This international event is the embodiment of the successful steps taken by Azerbaijan in the energy sector, signed agreements, and established partnerships. At the same time, this platform is a place where new ideas emerge for the coming period, new agreements are signed, new projects are launched, and new partnerships are established.

We express our gratitude to all partners who contributed to the implementation of this prestigious event," the official added.

The 30th Baku Energy Week will take place from June 2 to 4, bringing together global energy leaders at the region’s leading industry event. Over the years, it has become a trusted platform for energy dialogue both regionally and internationally, securing its spot as one of the key events on the global energy calendar.

This year, Baku Energy Week will host 267 companies from 39 countries. Alongside Azerbaijan, participants come from Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Türkiye, Ukraine, the UAE, the UK and Northern Ireland, the US, Uzbekistan, and Guinea-Bissau.

