Kazakhstan and FAO join forces to boost sustainable agricultural dev't
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu discussed advancing the Kazakhstan-FAO Partnership Program, focusing on agro-processing growth and export expansion of high-value agricultural products. Kazakhstan plans over 600 investment projects totaling $4.8 billion to modernize its agro-food sector and increase the share of value-added products to 70%.
