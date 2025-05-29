Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin decreases in price

Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin prices have recently declined, with the new edition selling for 724 million rials (about $1,234) amid ongoing currency fluctuations following the Central Bank’s adoption of a floating exchange rate system. The coin, minted since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, is available in multiple denominations, with prices reflecting changes in gold and foreign exchange markets.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register