Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin decreases in price
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin prices have recently declined, with the new edition selling for 724 million rials (about $1,234) amid ongoing currency fluctuations following the Central Bank’s adoption of a floating exchange rate system. The coin, minted since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, is available in multiple denominations, with prices reflecting changes in gold and foreign exchange markets.
