Iran reduces product imports from Kyrgyzstan amid changing trade dynamics
Iran's imports from Kyrgyzstan took a nosedive in both value and volume during the first month of the current Iranian year, painting a clear picture of a broader downturn in bilateral trade. The Iranian Customs Administration has its ducks in a row, focusing on the essentials while keeping a tight lid on imports of homegrown products.
