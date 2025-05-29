BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. On May 28, in Lachin, on Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, a landmark trilateral summit took place, bringing together the leaders of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan. This meeting was more than just a political event - it sent a powerful message to the region and the world: three brotherly nations are moving forward together, shoulder to shoulder.

The first such meeting happened less than a year ago on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana. Even then, it was clear that the alliance between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan was entering a new phase. Yesterday in Lachin, this alliance not only reaffirmed its strength but also demonstrated its readiness to deepen cooperation across all key areas - from politics and security to economics and transportation.

In his speech, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the deep historical and cultural ties between the countries, as well as a wide range of opportunities for cooperation: "There are vast opportunities to gain mutual broad benefits by utilizing the strategic positions of our countries and our dynamic economic potential. We believe that, through joint projects and programs, cooperation between our countries in political and economic areas, energy, mutual investments, transport, defense, agriculture, information technologies, and other spheres will develop at an even greater pace".

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted the scale of their ambitions: "We are three brotherly countries that share common ideals based on mutual love, respect and trust, and benefiting from the same cultural environment. We are further strengthening the ties between our countries, which have a population of approximately 350 million and an economic power of 1.5 trillion dollars".

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif affirmed that the strength of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan lies in their solidarity and mutual respect. "Pakistan is very fortunate to have sincere brothers like Türkiye and Azerbaijan, who have stood together with us as impregnable rocks and whom we can trust without a second thought, unhesitatingly, as brothers-in-arms, forever united in peace, justice and morality".

Alongside the summit, a celebratory concert was held, where President Ilham Aliyev noted, "I am confident that the messages that the three countries are sending to the world today from liberated Lachin will reach the right addressees". These messages carry deep meaning and are addressed not only to regional neighbors but also to the wider international community.

Türkiye and Pakistan’s support for Azerbaijan in its struggle for territorial integrity has been a key factor in shaping the new reality in the region. It is important to emphasize that this support has not involved direct military intervention, but rather political, diplomatic, and moral solidarity. The clear message was simply: "We stand with you". Such unity and determination were unprecedented and effectively changed the rules of the game in the region.

Azerbaijan’s victory in 2020 was essentially the first step toward forming this new regional reality. Today, the alliance between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan is stronger than ever, and the 44-day war served as a test of the durability of their relations.

The main message from Lachin was directed at Azerbaijan’s closest neighbors, where there remains a risk of conflict escalation due to rising revanchism in Armenia. Internal forces in Armenia, combined with external pressures, still pose a threat of destabilization and armed provocations. Under these circumstances, Azerbaijan especially needs the support of allies committed to justice and international law - primarily Türkiye and Pakistan. Unlike Armenia’s allies, these countries support Baku not for geopolitical influence but out of genuine friendship and mutual respect, making their support particularly valuable and reliable.

Beyond the political dimension, defense cooperation remains an important area. Joint military exercises, first held in 2021, strengthen the capabilities of the armed forces of all three countries and improve their readiness for coordinated action.

Significant progress is also visible in the economic and logistics sectors. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have already established stable transport and logistics corridors, now complemented by Pakistan’s involvement through the multimodal cargo route Pakistan-Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan. In May, railway leaders from Azerbaijan and Pakistan met in Baku to discuss expanding transport cooperation. These corridors and energy routes act as a form of 'soft power', providing stability and security crucial for maintaining global supply chains.

The uniqueness of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Pakistan triangle lies in the fact that this alliance is built on sincere good relations rather than fear or coercion. Notably, Pakistan still does not recognize Armenia and maintains no ties with it, which was a significant political backing for Azerbaijan during the occupation period. Meanwhile, Türkiye actively advocates for regional stability and supports its partners.

Though not institutionalized, this alliance has already become a real and significant factor in regional politics. Each of the three countries is confident it can rely on the others’ support in any situation, regardless of formal agreements. The message from Lachin is addressed to all those planning in this strategically important region: the three states are ready to cooperate, committed to peace and stability, and their combined potential promises to be a key factor in shaping the future regional order.

What unites Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan is not enmity toward anyone but a shared commitment to development, security, and friendship. In international politics, such relationships are rare and represent a major resource for ensuring long-term and sustainable partnership.