Kyrgyzstan benefits from increasing remittance flows from Russia
Photo: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
Remittances to Kyrgyzstan continued to grow in early 2025, with Russia remaining the largest source of funds. In March alone, money transfers from Russia reached nearly $278 million, marking a significant increase from the previous month. Overall, Kyrgyzstan received over $750 million in remittances during the first quarter, driven mainly by inflows from CIS countries.
