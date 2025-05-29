Azerbaijan's tea production decreases in 4M2025
Compared to the same period last year, Azerbaijan's tea production decreased by 322 tons, or 8.2 percent, to 3,600 tons in the first four months of this year. As of May 1, the country's tea reserves were 48.5 tons, according to the State Statistical Committee.
