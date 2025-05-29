Kazakhstan, Rwanda to cooperate in field of space systems development
Photo: Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry and the Rwandan government will collaborate on ICT and space systems. During his visit to Kazakhstan and the Astana International Forum, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame toured Kazakhstan’s National Space Center. The Kazakh minister highlighted key space projects, focusing on potential cooperation with Rwanda in geoinformation, monitoring, and environmental analysis technologies.
