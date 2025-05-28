Trump suspends new sanctions against Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. US President Donald Trump has announced the cancellation of plans to impose new sanctions on Russia, Trend reports.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump explained that the decision was motivated by a desire not to interfere with ongoing negotiations involving Ukraine.

"If I think I'm close to a deal, I don't want to ruin it by doing this," the American president stated.

According to Trump, it should become clear within approximately two weeks whether Russia is prepared to reach an agreement that could bring an end to the three-year conflict.