Turkmenistan’s Turkmennebit announces tender for purchase of specialized equipment

The State Concern Turkmennebit of Turkmenistan has issued a tender for the procurement of various specialized equipment, including motor transport, tractors, and spare parts. Interested parties must submit their applications by July 4, 2025, with additional details provided on the required documents and payment procedures.

