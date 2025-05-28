Turkmenistan’s Turkmennebit announces tender for purchase of specialized equipment
The State Concern Turkmennebit of Turkmenistan has issued a tender for the procurement of various specialized equipment, including motor transport, tractors, and spare parts. Interested parties must submit their applications by July 4, 2025, with additional details provided on the required documents and payment procedures.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy