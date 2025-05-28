Central Bank of Azerbaijan notes significant annual surge in net claims on financial institutions
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) has seen a significant annual increase in its net claims on banks and non-bank credit institutions (NBCIs), rising by nearly 14%. However, the figure dropped by over 17% compared to the previous month, reflecting a short-term decline despite long-term growth.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy