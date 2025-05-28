Uzbekistan’s top lemon export destinations revealed for early 2025
Uzbekistan's lemon exports reached 1,400 tons in the first four months of 2025, valued at $2.5 million, with Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan being the leading destinations. However, overall fruit and vegetable exports saw a decline of nearly 10 percent compared to the same period last year.
