Iran sees sharp increase in fuel supply to thermal power plants

Fuel supply to Iran’s thermal power plants saw a sharp increase in the first two months of the current Iranian year. According to the Ministry of Oil, 3.8 billion liters of diesel and fuel oil were delivered, marking a 64 percent rise compared to the same period last year. This surge reflects a significant boost in both diesel and fuel oil deliveries to meet growing energy demands.

