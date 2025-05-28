Torch of freedom lit in 1918 brightly illuminates Azerbaijan’s path - President Erdoğan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. “Azerbaijan’s achievements are a source of collective pride. Thanks to the efforts of my brother Ilham Aliyev, cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan grows stronger with each passing day, becoming a model of partnership not only for the region but for the entire world,” said President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during his speech ahead of the concert marking May 28 – Independence Day in the city of Lachin, Trend reports.

President Erdoğan called for learning from the past and taking steps toward lasting peace, trust, and good neighborly relations in the region. “We believe that the victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev will inscribe his name in history as the architect of peace in the region,” he noted.

Emphasizing Türkiye’s firm commitment to further strengthening its ties with brotherly Azerbaijan, President Erdoğan said: “We will stand by the Azerbaijani people in both sorrow and joy,” and expressed hope that the fraternal bond between the two nations will endure forever.

He noted that just as the Republic established in Azerbaijan in 1918 represented the nation’s aspiration for freedom and independence, the victory in Karabakh contributes to the strength and prosperity of modern Azerbaijan. “The torch of freedom lit in 1918 now shines even brighter, illuminating Azerbaijan’s path. Every note that echoes through liberated Karabakh is the voice of the Azerbaijani people’s revival,” Erdoğan concluded.