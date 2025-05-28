Our flags will always fly high together - Shehbaz Sharif

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. “Today, in the beautiful city of Lachin, the flags of our three nations are flying high. This proves that our flags will always wave together, proudly and at great heights, as we move forward with faith towards a prosperous future,” said Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during his address ahead of the concert dedicated to Azerbaijan’s Independence Day in Lachin, Trend reports.

Expressing his gratitude to the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye for their support on the Jammu and Kashmir issue, Shehbaz Sharif added: “Unfortunately, blood has been shed there. The people of Kashmir have been resisting oppression for decades. They will never surrender – not until their rights, as set out in the UN Charter and the relevant resolutions of the Security Council, are fulfilled. Pakistan has always stood by the people of Kashmir, and so have Türkiye and Azerbaijan, who have demonstrated the same resolve. God willing, the day will come when the people of Kashmir will attain their rights.”