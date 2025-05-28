One of finest moments in our history as three brotherly nations came together as family - Prime Minister of Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. “Azerbaijan was once attacked by Armenia. Türkiye and Pakistan stood by Azerbaijan like a rock. When Pakistan was attacked by India, my dear brother Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and our brothers and sisters in Türkiye immediately showed their support. That was a fortress-like backing. My dear brother Ilham Aliyev and our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters also displayed the same resolve and stood in solidarity with Pakistan,” Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said during his speech in Lachin, ahead of the concert dedicated to Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, Trend reports.

“This is one of the finest moments in our history – when three brotherly nations came together as a family. They united in difficult times, and we will never forget that. I can never repay the support shown by my brother President Erdoğan and, of course, my dear brother President Ilham Aliyev. May God reward you. Thank you for this brotherhood and sincere support,” Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif added.