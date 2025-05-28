President of Turkmenistan set to visit Mongolia to boost cooperation in key sectors

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 28. The President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhammedov, will make a state visit to Mongolia on June 1-2, 2025, at the invitation of President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation in key areas, Trend reports, citing the Mongolian President's Office.

This visit will mark the first state visit by a President of Turkmenistan to Mongolia since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992. It is also a reciprocal visit following President Khurelsukh's state visit to Turkmenistan in 2024.

During the visit, President Khürelsükh and President Berdimuhammedov will discuss the expansion and development of friendly relations and cooperation. They will also exchange views on strengthening regional and international cooperation.

This high-level visit is seen as an important step in further deepening bilateral ties, particularly in areas such as economy, culture, education, science, and technology. It is expected to open new opportunities for collaboration and elevate the strategic partnership between Mongolia and Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, the countries established diplomatic relations on April 23, 1992, and this visit is expected to take their relationship to a new level.