Kazakhstan discloses volume of joint investment projects with Germany

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

There are around 1,100 German-affiliated businesses operating in Kazakhstan, and the combined investment portfolio of Kazakhstan and Germany exceeds $54.4 billion across 65 projects. One important aspect of their economic relations is the energy sector, particularly oil exports; in 2017, Germany imported 10.6 million tons of oil from Kazakhstan. Developing sophisticated industrial clusters, green energy, and mineral resource cooperation are key areas of attention for both nations.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register