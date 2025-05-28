Kazakhstan discloses volume of joint investment projects with Germany
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
There are around 1,100 German-affiliated businesses operating in Kazakhstan, and the combined investment portfolio of Kazakhstan and Germany exceeds $54.4 billion across 65 projects. One important aspect of their economic relations is the energy sector, particularly oil exports; in 2017, Germany imported 10.6 million tons of oil from Kazakhstan. Developing sophisticated industrial clusters, green energy, and mineral resource cooperation are key areas of attention for both nations.
