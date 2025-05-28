Kyrgyzstan’s Orto-Tokoy hydropower plant construction reaches midpoint
Photo: The Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Construction of Kyrgyzstan’s Orto-Tokoy Hydropower Plant has reached 50 percent completion, 11 months after launch. The 21 MW project, developed by Chakan HPP and China’s CHMC, remains on schedule for commissioning in the first half of 2026.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy