Kyrgyzstan’s Orto-Tokoy hydropower plant construction reaches midpoint

Photo: The Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

Construction of Kyrgyzstan’s Orto-Tokoy Hydropower Plant has reached 50 percent completion, 11 months after launch. The 21 MW project, developed by Chakan HPP and China’s CHMC, remains on schedule for commissioning in the first half of 2026.

