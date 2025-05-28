Moldovan president sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Moldovan President Maia Sandu has sent a letter of congratulations to her Azerbaijani counterpart, President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of Azerbaijan's Independence Day, I extend my warmest congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan. I wish your country continued progress, prosperity, and lasting peace.

It was a pleasure to see you on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit in Tirana. Moldova greatly values its friendly relations with Azerbaijan, and I reaffirm our commitment to strengthening our bilateral dialogue. I am confident that, through our joint efforts, we can continue to unlock the full potential of our cooperation in key areas such as energy, transport, agriculture, trade, and investment - for the mutual benefit of our citizens.

With my best wishes, please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration," reads the letter.

