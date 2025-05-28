Kazakhstan, Germany pledge closer cooperation across different sectors

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 28. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with President of the Bundesrat of Germany, Anke Rehlinger, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, President Tokayev emphasized that Germany is one of Kazakhstan's key strategic partners within the European Union and is among the leading investors in the country's economy.

“Germany is a very important country for us, a main partner in Europe. We attach great importance to developing cooperation with your country. Taking this opportunity, I would like to share my warm memories of my recent visit to Germany. I held talks with President Steinmeier, whom I have known for a long time. Regarding inter-parliamentary relations, I fully support this form of cooperation,” said President Tokayev.

He informed the distinguished guest about the main priorities of Kazakhstan’s economic policy.

“We believe it is now necessary to focus on the creation and development of large infrastructure projects, digitalization, and artificial intelligence. In addition, we consider transport logistics and, of course, agriculture to be key areas,” added Tokayev.

According to him, Kazakhstan has carried out large-scale political reforms in recent years.

“The changes introduced into the legislation, especially the Constitution, show that Kazakhstan is undergoing fundamental transformation. Of course, reform will continue. Some new measures will likely concern the law enforcement and judicial systems. This is extremely important. But overall, the character of the state - I mean the presidential system — will remain in place, as it fully aligns with our vision of what our country should be like in a changing world,” President Tokayev stressed.

Anke Rehlinger tipped her hat to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the meeting and made it clear that she was all in when it came to pushing the envelope for the shared goals that would serve both countries well.

“Thank you very much for taking the time to exchange ideas and thoughts. I will pass on your greetings to Federal President Steinmeier. He is a great friend of Kazakhstan and Central Asia. As a middle power, Kazakhstan is our key partner in the region and a very good one,” noted the President of the Bundesrat.

Throughout the dialogue, particular facets of fortifying commercial relations, economic synergies, investment opportunities, and cultural-humanitarian collaboration between Kazakhstan and Germany were deliberated.



Since 2005, an estimated $7.2 billion in direct foreign investment has been allocated to the economic landscape of Kazakhstan from German entities. Over 90 percent of these financial resources have been earmarked for sectors beyond raw materials, encompassing manufacturing, chemical synthesis, construction materials, logistics, and the agro-industrial domain.

