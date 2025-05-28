Azerbaijan discloses volume of post-earthquake donation to Türkiye in 2024

A whopping 70 million manat (a cool $41.3 million) from Azerbaijan's state coffers was set aside to lend a helping hand to Türkiye in the wake of the earthquake. During a parliamentary meeting, the funds were on the table in the draft law "On the execution of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024." All in all, a whopping 79.6 million manat ($47 million) was shelled out for foreign aid, lending a helping hand to international organizations and disaster relief efforts across the globe.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register