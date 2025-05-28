President Trump congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. President of the United States Donald Trump has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - the Independence Day, Trend reports.

"Dear President Aliyev,

On behalf of the American people, I want to congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan on your Independence Day.

We value our relationship with the Republic of Azerbaijan and appreciate your partnership with the United States in combating terrorism, advancing energy security, and working towards peace with your neighbor. Our relationship has advanced significantly during our more than 30 years of diplomatic relations, and we look forward to continued collaboration on our bilateral priorities, including security cooperation, economic partnership, and energy development.

The United States continues to support a lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. A peaceful resolution of the conflict will ensure a more prosperous South Caucasus region and will lead to greater opportunities for cooperation with the United States. Now is the time to commit to peace and usher in a new era of prosperity for the people of the South Caucasus.

We look forward to a deeper partnership in the years and decades to come.

My best wishes to you and to the people of Azerbaijan," the letter reads.