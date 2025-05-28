Azerbaijan’s defense minister meets with his Turkish counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. On May 28, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Yaşar Güler, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides expressed confidence that the Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation based on mutual trust and support will continue to develop successfully in the future.

It was noted that the strategic alliance between the two countries is built on friendly and brotherly relations.

At the meeting, the prospects for the development of cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational and other fields were discussed, and the importance of further expanding efforts in these spheres was emphasized.