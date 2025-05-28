President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to Türkiye and Pakistan for political and moral support during Patriotic War

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 28. President Ilham Aliyev has expressed his gratitude to Turkiye and Pakistan for the political and moral support provided to Azerbaijan during the Second Karabakh War, Trend reports.

During his speech before the concert dedicated to May 28 – Independence Day, held in the city of Lachin the head of state said:

“Especially here in this region, in the city of Lachin, which was under occupation for 30 years, our being together carries great symbolic meaning. During the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Turkiye and Pakistan supported us. Their support inspired us and gave us additional strength. We are always grateful to the leaders of these brotherly countries and their brotherly peoples for this great political and moral support.”