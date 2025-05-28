Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Prime Minister of Pakistan attend concert dedicated to Independence Day in Lachin (VIDEO)

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 28. A concert celebrating May 28 – Independence Day has started in Lachin, Trend reports.

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, and Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, are attending the concert.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan were played at the beginning of the event.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev delivered a speech at the event.

Following him, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also addressed the audience.

Will be updated