Azerbaijan's manat sees decline in nominal and real effective exchange rates
The Azerbaijani manat's nominal and real effective exchange rates have declined, with the nominal rate falling by 1.4 percent from last month and the real rate decreasing by 2 percent month-over-month. Despite this, the manat's nominal rate in the non-oil sector showed a slight year-on-year increase, while both the overall and non-oil real rates experienced annual decreases.
