Kazakhstan, North Macedonia pledge enhanced strategic partnership in key sectors

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 28. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Trend reports.

Welcoming the distinguished guest, President Tokayev noted that her visit takes place on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Astana and Skopje.

"Kazakhstan is interested in developing a comprehensive partnership with North Macedonia. We consider your country a reliable partner in the Balkan Peninsula," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In response, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova thanked the president of Kazakhstan for the invitation and highlighted the strong potential for further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, the parties thoroughly discussed trade, economic investment, and humanitarian cooperation.

They reached an agreement to give new momentum to the full spectrum of Kazakh-Macedonian relations. Particular attention was given to promising areas such as agriculture, transport and logistics, finance, and tourism.

The presidents welcomed the decision of the well-known Macedonian pharmaceutical company Alkaloid to open a representative office in Almaty.

There was also an exchange of views on current issues on the international agenda.

