U.S. continues to support lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Donald Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The United States continues to support a lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said President Donald Trump in a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - the Independence Day, Trend reports.

"A peaceful resolution of the conflict will ensure a more prosperous South Caucasus region and will lead to greater opportunities for cooperation with the United States. Now is the time to commit to peace and usher in a new era of prosperity for the people of the South Caucasus," the letter reads.