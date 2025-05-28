Iran gears up for increased electricity production

Iran's electricity production is projected to reach 85,000 megawatt hours in the second half of August 2025. According to a report by the Iranian TAVANIR company, this figure exceeds the current output capacity of the country’s thermal power plants. With rising demand, Iran plans to rely on hydropower, nuclear energy, and potential electricity imports to meet peak consumption needs.

