President Ramaphosa congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. President of the Republic of South Africa Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - the Independence Day, Trend reports.

"On the auspicious occasion of the celebration of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan on 28 May, the Government and people of the Republic of South Africa join me in conveying to Your Excellency, the Government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan, our warmest greetings and sincere congratulations.

May I take this opportunity to express the wish for Your Excellency's good health and also reaffirm our desire to further enhance and consolidate the excellent bond of friendship that exists between our countries.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.