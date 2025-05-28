Establishment of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was a landmark historical event - President Ilham Aliyev

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 28. 107 years ago, the first democratic republic in the Muslim world – the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic – was established in Azerbaijan. This was a landmark historical event, said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech ahead of the concert marking May 28 – Independence Day in the city of Lachin, Trend reports.

Regrettably, the head of state noted, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic had a short lifespan, and in April 1920, Azerbaijan lost its independence. He added that just a few months later, the Western Zangazur region was separated from Azerbaijan and annexed to Armenia. “This was a grave injustice, and the Azerbaijani people have faced similar injustices throughout history,” the President said.