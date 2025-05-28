Kyrgyzstan halts timber exports with new temporary ban

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 28. Kyrgyzstan has introduced a six-month temporary ban on the export of timber and wood materials outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The ban covers timber and wood materials classified under codes 4401, 4403, and 4407 of the EAEU commodity nomenclature, and will come into effect three days after the official publication of the resolution. Exceptions are made for humanitarian aid provided by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan is tasked with notifying the World Trade Organization Secretariat and the Eurasian Economic Commission about the temporary ban. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will inform the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States within three days of the ban’s entry into force.

The State Customs Service under the Ministry of Finance and the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan have been instructed to take necessary measures to prevent illegal export of the banned goods.

The enforcement of this resolution will be supervised by the Department for Control of Execution of Decisions of the President and Cabinet of Ministers under the Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan. The ban will officially come into force fifteen days after its official publication.