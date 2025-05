Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 28. Defense cooperation is one of the major directions of our partnership. Joint military exercises and projects in the military-technical field have strengthened our armed forces’ capabilities, said President Ilham Aliyev during the Summit with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Trend reports.

“Our military cooperation reinforces peace and stability in the wider geography,” the head of state added.