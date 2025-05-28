Azerbaijan counts MTEF allocations from state budget in 2024

In the 2024 state budget, 361.9 million manat ($213 million) has been allocated for environmental protection projects under a strategic plan for 2024-2027. The plan focuses on biodiversity, water resources, land protection, and pollution reduction. This funding reflects a 0.9 percent increase from the previous year.

