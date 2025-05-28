Along with its strategic importance, Lachin airport able to benefit economy - MP

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Lachin airport will serve as a key strategic hub while also driving economic growth by revitalizing activity in the East Zangezur region, MP Vugar Bayramov said in a post on his social media account, Trend reports.

"Due to East Zangezur's prolonged occupation, its potential had not been fully utilized. Considering the strategic importance of Lachin, it was crucial to establish infrastructure in the region that meets international standards.

East Zangezur stands out in the Caucasus for its tourism potential, including winter, summer, therapeutic, historical, and religious tourism opportunities. The large tourism potential in the region will soon restore economic activity. East Zangezur, with its entirely Turkish-origin toponyms, is one of the oldest human settlements, which further stimulates the development of historical tourism that has gained popularity in recent decades. In this regard, we expect a significant influx of tourists, which will ensure the profitability of the strategically important Lachin Airport," Bayramov said.

Bayramov noted that the newly launched airports in the region will be capable of accepting all types of aircraft, including heavy cargo planes, which further highlights their strategic importance.

