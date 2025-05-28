Kazakhstan and Italy seal multi-million dollar deals to strengthen ties
Photo: Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan
On May 28, the "Italy – Kazakhstan" business forum in Astana led to 10 signed deals worth 180 million euros, boosting cooperation in key industries and logistics. Kazakhstan highlighted its role as a Eurasian hub and the growing importance of the Trans-Caspian route. Plans include joint production, a new investment fund, a digital supply chain, and an ESG roadmap, with a proposed "Made in Kazakhstan with Italy" brand to deepen ties.
