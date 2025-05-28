Lachin Int'l Airport a landmark for regional connectivity, says Pakistani minister

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 28. The newly inaugurated International Airport in Lachin marks a significant milestone in strengthening regional connectivity and fostering cooperation across the Caucasus, Pakistan’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar told Trend.

The minister emphasized the broader regional impact of the project: “It will go a long way in promoting not only tourism in this region of Lachin, but also promoting regional connectivity of the Caucasus,” he said. “With regard to regional connectivity and overall cooperation, it is a very good step.”

Tarar highlighted that Pakistan has consistently supported Azerbaijan and expressed hope for an increase in tourism between the two countries. “We believe that many tourists from Pakistan come to Azerbaijan. We had 80,000 tourists come to Pakistan. So with the beautiful area of Lachin, with the airport here, tourists from Pakistan will increase,” he added. “For connectivity, it's a landmark step. And we congratulate His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev on behalf of our Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.”

The minister also noted the importance of strong ties between the two nations: “The people-to-people connection between Azerbaijan and Pakistan and the cordial relations between our leaderships — this is something we are very proud of.”

Reflecting on the trilateral format that began in Astana on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, Tarar expressed optimism about its future: “This trilateral dialogue will not only further promote relations between the three countries, but it’s a strategic dialogue that will enhance cooperation to a great length,” he stated.

“We are very peaceful people, and we want peace and security within the region,” Tarar concluded. “This trilateral will go a long way in promoting peace, stability, and economic cooperation in the region.”