Iran scales up air traffic with increased airport flights

Passenger air traffic in Iran saw a notable surge in the first month of the current Iranian year. According to data from the Iranian Airports Company, the number of flights rose by 27.3 percent compared to the same period last year. Approximately 32,200 flights were conducted from Iranian airports between March 21 and April 20, 2025.

