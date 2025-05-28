Kazakhstan to waive toll fees on defective road sections

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 28. Sections of defective toll roads will have their toll payments canceled by the Kazakhstani Ministry of Transport, Trend reports.

According to a draft amendment to the rules for charging tolls on public toll roads of republican significance in Kazakhstan, drivers on toll roads will catch a break from shelling out cash for stretches where safety issues and traffic hiccups have been spotted.

“If defects are found on a section of a toll road that affect road safety and require repair, toll charges for that section will not be collected. This decision will remain in effect until the defect is fully fixed,” said the ministry.

Based on the provided data, in a scenario where the aggregate length of a toll segment is 100 km and anomalies are identified over a span of 5 km, it follows that until remediation of the defects is executed, motorists will incur charges solely for 95 km of the toll infrastructure.



The implementation is projected to materialize in June 2025.

