Turkish President shares message on Azerbaijan's Independence Day (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has shared a message on Azerbaijan’s Independence Day - May 28, Trend reports.

President Erdoğan took to his official X page to congratulate Azerbaijan on this significant occasion.

"I congratulate my dear Azerbaijan on May 28 - Independence Day.

I remember with respect and gratitude all our heroes who, at the cost of their lives, preserved Azerbaijan's independence and crowned our glorious struggles for freedom and the future with their martyrdom," the post said.

