Iran consults with China and Russia on nuclear talks held with U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28.​ The latest round of indirect talks between Iran and the US in Rome was discussed with the ambassadors of China and Russia in Tehran, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

According to him, individual meetings were held with the ambassadors today.

Gharibabadi said that during the meetings, talks were held on holding a summit of the heads of state of the BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries in the coming months, and the importance of developing and strengthening cooperation within the framework of the two organizations was noted.

Fve rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program have taken place on April 12, 19, 26, May 11, and May 23. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

BRICS is an intergovernmental organization established in 2006. Currently, in addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China, and South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia are also members of the organization.

The SCO was established in 2001. Currently, the organization has nine member states.

