Seeing flags of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan flying in Lachin fills our hearts with pride - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Seeing the flags of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan flying in beautiful Lachin fills our hearts with immense joy and pride, Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said during the Summit with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Trend reports.

"We met in a trilateral format last year in Astana and held very productive discussions on issues of mutual interest. Today, in magnificent Lachin, we are determined to elevate our trilateral partnership to a new level in line with the will of our peoples," the Pakistani Prime Minister emphasized.