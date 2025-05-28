Pictures speaking thousand words about Azerbaijan's shiny new Lachin International Airport

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 28. The grand opening ceremony of Lachin International Airport took place on May 28, with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in attendance, Trend reports.

Lachin International Airport, nestled in a rugged mountainous area, is the third international airport to have sprung up in the newly liberated territories. The construction of this significant infrastructure project, which began in August 2021, was completed in line with the highest technological and engineering standards.

The airport boasts a runway stretching 3,000 meters, ready to welcome any aircraft that comes its way, along with a terminal building covering 5,578 square meters, built to handle 200 passengers an hour without breaking a sweat. The terminal includes a VIP lounge, cafeterias, medical service areas, office spaces, and parking for 150 vehicles. Additionally, the fully automated Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower ensures that flights operate according to international safety and security standards. The infrastructure here is compliant with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and International Air Transport Association (IATA) standards, ensuring safe and efficient operations.

Perched near the village of Gorchu in the Lachin district, sitting pretty at an altitude of 1,738 meters above sea level, the airport spans more than 131 hectares, making it quite the sprawling site. It has now reached for the stars as one of the highest-altitude airports in the post-Soviet space. Lachin International Airport, located 30 km from Lachin city, 70 km from Shusha, and 60 km from Kalbajar, will play a crucial role in strengthening transportation links in the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions.

We’re rolling out the red carpet with photos from the freshly minted Lachin International Airport:

